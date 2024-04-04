Douglas B. Malchow, 86, St. Louis Park

March 20, 1938 - April 1, 2024

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 19th, 2024 at Princeton Evangelical Free Church for Douglas Malchow, 86, of St. Louis Park who passed away on April 1st at Talamore Senior Living in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Doug was born on March 20, 1938 in Windom, MN to Byron and Gladys (Jacobson) Malchow. He worked as a mechanical engineer.

In high school he was a great athlete and was on the football, baseball and wrestling teams. He was an avid walker and did the MS 3 Day Challenge and the great accomplishment of the 300 mile Camino de Santiago in Spain at the age of 79. Doug and Joyce loved traveling and went to Greece, Vietnam, Laos, a sailboat trip in Turkey, as well as other fun trips. He also loved to volunteer and traveled to Costa Rica on a Mission Trip to help dig wells and he volunteered for many years at the Simpson House in Minneapolis.

Family was the most important thing to Doug. He was always there for the birth of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He coached his kid’s sports teams and was their biggest supporter. Over the years they had 13 foster children and six exchange students. Their house was open to everyone. He loved to dance and eat ice cream. Doug also enjoyed reading, cribbage and watching nature.

Doug is survived by his children; Steve (Valerie) Malchow of Winnebago, Debbie Malchow of Sartell, Michael Malchow of Minneapolis, step children; Larisa (Eric) Stemen of Shoreview and ChanMy Sondhelm “Jenna” (Dan) of Alexandria, VA, 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, sisters Patricia Hein and Judy Schuldt.

Memorials are preferred to Simpson House at 160 Glenwood Avenue Minneapolis MN 55405.