March 25, 1944 - October 4, 2025

Doug Hillberg, age 81 of Princeton, MN, died on October 4, 2025, at the Elim Home in Princeton. He was born to Bill and Mary Ann (McCue) Hillberg on March 25, 1944, in Princeton and grew up there.

After graduating from PHS in 1963, he was employed for several months at the Fingerhut plant in downtown Princeton before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard, MO, and then was sent to Fort Hood, TX, in December of 1963. In mid-1965, he was transferred from there to West Germany, where he was stationed at Coleman Kaserne in the city of Gelnhausen. (“Kaserne” is German for “barracks.”) Shortly after being rotated back to the States, he was honorably discharged at Fort Hamilton, NY, on September 9, 1966, and arrived back in Princeton the next day. A month later, on October 10, he began working at Federal Cartridge in Anoka, where he remained employed for fifty-one days shy of forty-two years.

Doug is survived by his brother, William Jr. of Princeton; and nephew, Bryan Hillberg of Princeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Michael Hillberg.