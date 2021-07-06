Dorothy Spiering, 86, Waite Park

April 22, 1935 - July 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy Spiering who died Friday at her home in Waite Park. The Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. St. Anthony’s Parish prayers will be at 7PM Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Dorothy Rose Spiering was born to Catherine and William Lorentz in Staples,

Minnesota on April 22, 1935. This was the same date her brother Robert (deceased) was born

previously and her sister Agatha Lorentz was born 4 years later! Additionally,

there were five other sisters: Kaye Knowlton, Fran Donlin, Loretta Lorentz

(deceased), Mary Jane Volesky (deceased) and Theresa Lorentz. William and Richard

Lorentz made the family an even dozen.

Dorothy met Richard Jerome Spiering in St Cloud where she was working at the

“telephone company” following high school. She said she was hesitant at first

because she was shy and quiet and she, uh wasn’t. But he won her over with sweet

letters and “soft lips.” They were married on June 2, 1956.

Her greatest accomplishment, of course, is her four daughters Mary, Patty, Theresa

and Susan. From them came eight grandchildren: Anna, Sarah, Joe, Nickie, Sam, Alex

Maggie and Hannah. And from them came six great-grandchildren: Nico, Georgia, Francine, Eleanor, Yara and Miriam.

In addition to keeping a house running, being a loving wife, and supporting

children in sports and music, Dorothy had activities of her own. She was active in

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and Birthright. The Republican Party was

blessed to have her energy and ideas, including her role as a delegate and door to

door campaigner. She trained and served as a hospice volunteer for many years

and had many touching stories to share. In her home Parish, St Anthony’s, she

was in leadership roles with Christian Mothers. After her children left home, she took

jobs babysitting in homes for “travel money.” Although she may have done it to

add to her collection of good stories!

In 1993 Dorothy and Richard bought a “hut” in Sun City, AZ and became

snowbirds. She continued this even after Richard’s death on July 29, 2002. In

Sun City, Dorothy was a spiritual visitor to people in the hospital and care homes.

She also played tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball and belonged to the Legion of Mary.

Most people who have known Dorothy will remember her big laugh, her generous

heart, her strong opinions, her deep faith, her patriotism, affection and wonderful

Dorothy died from cancer on July 2, 2021 at the ripe old age of 86. She was ready

and raring to go. God Bless her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Mother Teresa’s foundation:

Missionaries of Charity

3629 Cottage Ave

St Louis MO 63113-3539