Dorothy R. Zumwalde, 89, St. Cloud

October 16, 1933 - December 23, 2022

attachment-Dorothy Zumwalde loading...

Dorothy Zumwalde, 89, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Care Center in St. Cloud.

Dorothy Rose Zumwalde was born October 16, 1933, in the midst of the great depression. She was the eighth child of ten born to Math and Frances (Schmitz) Spanier on a farm one mile west of Farming, in Stearns County. She attended grade school in District 106 in Farming. She graduated in 1952 from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. Following graduation she taught at a small country school near Mott, ND.

On September 29, 1954, she married Walter Zumwalde at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. They moved to Richmond where they raised their family of four children. Wally passed away December 27, 2012.

Dorothy continued her education as a nontraditional student after the children were in school. She received her Registered Nursing degree at Willmar Community College. She continued her education at St. Cloud State University, St. John’s University and College of St. Benedict. She worked at the Cold Spring Nursing Home, Paynesville Hospital, the V.A. system in St. Cloud, and Rocori Health Office. She was also a staff nurse for the mental health unit and a Chaplain at the St. Cloud Hospital for many years. She was certified in Ministry, Parish Nursing, and Healing Touch. She was active in her church as a eucharistic minister and as a lector. She was a longtime volunteer for Faith in Action and Hospice.

She and Wally were charter members and shareholders of Rich Spring Golf Course; Dorothy was an avid golfer. It was at the golf course that she met Linus Guggenberger as they collaborated on a book about the history of the golf course. On September 11, 2016, they were married. Linus passed away in January, 2022.

Dorothy learned to play cards at a young age and enjoyed playing cards throughout her life time, especially bridge. It was her favorite.

She was active in the missions in New Mexico and Central America, namely Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Ecuador, South America.

She leaves behind the loves of her life, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their spouses. Stephanie (Tom) Davis, Matt (Brenda) Zumwalde, Tony (Mindy) Zumwalde and Hallie (Josh) Washnieski. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Amanda (Brett) Tillman, children Jacob, Elizabeth and Emily; Neil, Angela and Rachel Zumwalde; Julie (Kelly) Anderson, children Kacey, Gradin and Tobin; Sarah Bean, children Rosalie and Vinny; Daniel (Hannah) Zumwalde, children, Zoey and Ava; and Quinn, Bodin and Jude Washnieski.

She is survived by her brother Orville (Jeanette), sisters Dolores Klein and Viola Backes, sister-in-law Rose Spanier, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Walter and Linus, parents, brothers Roman, Arnold (Isabelle), Oswald (Adella), Leonard (Verlett), Gilbert, Robert (Mary Ann), brothers-in-law Richard Klein and Carl Backes.

The family would like to thank Assumption Assisted Living, St. Benedict’s Care Center, and especially St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for Dorothy Zumwalde in Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. in the church gathering space.