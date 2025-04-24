October 29, 1933 – April 18, 2025

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Dorothy Heinen, who died on April 18, 2025, at Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Thursday, May 1, 2025, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Friday, May 2.

Dorothy (Perpetua) Heinen was born October 29, 1933, to Hubert and Angela (Zimmer) Heinen in Rogers, Minn., the youngest of three children. She attended grade school at the district school in Rogers for one year and St. Walburga in Fletcher, Minn., for grades 2–7. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Bird Island, Minn. S. Dorothy entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 12, 1952, and was received into the novitiate as Sister Perpetua on June 17, 1953. She made first monastic profession on July 11, 1954, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1957. She changed to her baptismal name in 1987. S. Dorothy’s Golden Jubilee was celebrated in 2004 and her 60th in 2014.

S. Dorothy earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in Latin and philosophy from the College of Saint Benedict. She served as a teacher in elementary education at Pierz, Eden Valley, Albany, Cold Spring and Melrose, all in Minnesota. She also served at Saint Benedict’s Monastery in the library as well as in health care and housekeeping. In 2005, S. Dorothy moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud, Minn., and helped in many areas, including the library. In 2018, she moved to Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany.

S. Dorothy is survived by her Benedictine community and her nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Margaret Hill and LaVerne (Allen) Mevissen.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries