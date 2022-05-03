Dorothy M. Christle, 96, Sartell

March 21, 1926 - April 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Dorothy M. Christle, age 96, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dorothy was born March 21, 1926 in Belle Prairie to Joseph & Matilda (Sauer) Maurer. She married Arthur Christle on June 23, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Dorothy lived in the Rice area most of her life and worked as a Clerk/Transporter at the St. Cloud Hospital for 39 years. She graduated from high school at the age of 79. Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and tatting. Dorothy was reserved, private, faithful, and a hard-worker.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Arthur “Butch” (Shari) Christle of Bird Island and Carol Bouquet of Frankfort, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer and Shannon; great grandchildren, Stephen, Simon, Micah, Miriam, Caleb and Jayden; and sisters, Dolly Johnson of Rice and Renee Tadych of Pueblo, CO. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur on May 17, 1953; son, Stephen on January 1, 1999; son-in-law, David Bouquet; brothers, Vernon, Kenny, Hank, Jim, and Joseph Maurer; and sisters, Iola Houde and Cleo Blaeser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.