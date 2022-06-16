Dorothy “Jean” Smith, 73, Saint Cloud, formerly of Plymouth

June 7, 1949 - June 10, 2022

The services celebrating the life of Dorothy “Jean” Smith of Saint Cloud, formerly of Plymouth, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in Saint Cloud. Dorothy passed on from this life on June 10, 2022 at the age of 73. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM Friday, until the time of the service at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel.

Service Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Dorothy “Jean” Smith was born on June 7, 1949, in West Helena Arkansas to Benjamin Franklin and Frankie Montgomery. Jean grew up in West Helena with her 6 siblings: Benjamin Franklin Jr, Shirley Lofton, Terry Franklin, Frankie Rocket, Johnny Franklin, and Godfrey Franklin.

Jean left West Helena Arkansas and worked briefly as a nanny in New York before moving to Minnesota. She married Willie Curtis Anderson and went on to have Jackie Dunlap and William Anderson. Jean and Willie divorced, and she later met and married the love of her life Henry Smith Sr. on May 19, 1978, and went on to have Mary Ann Smith and Henry Jr. Smith. Henry and Jean raised 5 children: David, Jackie, William, Mary Ann, and Henry Jr.

Having worked for many years for Munising Wear and the Honeywell Corporation, Jean always had a passion for teaching. She went back to school and completed her Associated degree at Minneapolis Community and Technical and found joy working as an educator at the Plymouth Christian Youth Academy (PCYC) before retiring in 2005. In her retirement Jean enjoyed crocheting, fishing, spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. The one activity jean liked most was attending activities and events her grandchildren participated in and she did this as often as she could. Jean used her many gifts to help others as much as she could. She was a part of the first group to integrate the Target workforce and she worked with women and children fleeing violence and volunteered with her church and opened both her heart and her home to anyone in need.

Jean was loved and adored by her parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the many friends she made in her life. Jean had a caring spirit, infectious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. Her presence will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Dorothy Jean Smith was preceded in death by her husband Henry Smith Sr., Father Benjamin Franklin, Mother Frankie Montgomery, Brothers Benjamin Franklin Jr. and Johnny Franklin, and son David Smith and great granddaughter Lakira Goodwin. She is survived by her children Jackie Dunlap, William Anderson (Kimberly), Mary Ann Smith, Henry Smith (Lea) and 12 grandchildren; Aaron Evans (Ashley), Brittany Carr, Cayla Dunlap, Cadijah Dunlap, Carnisha Dunlap, Natalie Anderson, Marcus Anderson, Timmy Gant, Khaliq Hall, Akeem Smith, Henry D. Smith, A’ishah Smith and 5 great grandchildren; Zeke Evans, Lelani Carr. Ladario Carr, Rahmir Carr, and Benjamin Smith.