Sauk Rapids — Dorothy M. Dziuk, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at St. Benedict's Care Center.

Dorothy was born to Vernard and Nora (Ekwortzell) Gilmer on September 6, 1938. She attended Foley High School and graduated in 1956. She married Lenny Dziuk on April 8, 1961, in Duelm, Minnesota. She worked at Smith Distributing Company and later became a rural mail carrier, retiring in 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Thompson; granddaughters, Jamie and Jaycee Thompson; great-grandson, Brody Serfling; and brother, Darrell (Jan).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lenny; son, Jesse; brothers, Dennis and Myron; and sisters, Mary Jane, Linda and Patricia.

In accordance with her wishes, a private ceremony will be held. She will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Arrangements are being made with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Dorothy M. Dziuk obituary