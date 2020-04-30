Dorothy Dingmann, 93, Cold Spring

August 21, 1926 - April 29, 2020

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, our mom Dorothy Dingmann peacefully joined our dad, Arnold Dingmann in heaven, after a very peaceful death at the Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, MN. There will be a private graveside service at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A funeral mass and celebration of mom’s life will occur at a later date.

Born in Farming, MN on August 21, 1926, mom was the oldest child of Henry and Anna (Feldhege) Buermann, followed by 7 brothers and sisters. On April 14, 1948 mom married the love of her life, our dad Arnie, at Saint Catherine’s Church in Farming, MN and were blessed with 8 amazing children. Mom and dad started their married life in St. Cloud, MN and remained there until 1966 when they moved to Cold Spring, MN. Mom worked as a clerk in various local stores, but her favorite job (aside from being a mom) was as a cook for the ROCORI District 750 where she worked for about 26 years. In her free time (which wasn’t a lot while mothering eight children) she enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, shopping, and cooking. Mom was a great baker and her chocolate chip cookies were a family favorite of her 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Mom was not only an attentive mother, but an active member of her community as a Christian Mother, Legion Auxiliary President, District 750 Senior Center Quilter and St. Boniface Church Volunteer.

Aside from being remembered as a devoted Catholic, an awesome mom and an excellent seamstress, she will fondly be remembered as always being impeccably dressed. Seldom was she seen without recently styled hair, stylish clothing including matching jewelry, and beautifully manicured nails.

Mom is survived by her children, Judi (Ralph) Schreiner, Karen (Keith) Anderson, Dave (Karen), Ruth (Roger) Eickhoff, Charlie (Michelle), Mary, Steve (Theresa), and Ione (Gary) Leither; her brothers, Walter (Darlene) and Clarence (Renee) Buermann; sisters, Valerie Oehrlein, Alice Luethmers, Rosie Zimmerman, Eileen (Connie) Stang; sisters/brothers-in-law, Marie Dingmann and Marie (Jerry) Erkens; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Welcoming mom into heaven include her parents; husband Arnie; son, Roger; grandson, Nicholas Schreiner; grandson-in-law, Jon Nelson; sister, Monica Baltes, her first husband Joe Mandernach, and her second husband Erv Baltes, Syl Luethmers, Jim Oehrlein, Jack Zimmerman, Richard Dingmann, Cletus and Jeanette Dingmann, Sylvester and Tina Dingmann and Jim and Louise Dingmann.

Rest in Peace mom. Until we meet again, we love you.