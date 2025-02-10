Doris V. Schefers, 77, Sartell

December 25, 1947 - February 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Doris Schefers, 77 of Sartell who died Saturday, February 8, 2025 at her home in Sartell. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Sartell.

Doris was born December 25, 1947 in Sartell to Michael Raphael & Agnes Ann (Witzman) Lahr. She married Robert Leander Schefers on February 19, 1966 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in her early years and later helped her husband at their family business “Farmer Bob’s” and farming. She is a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Doris loved her home stuff, cooking and baking, she always wanted to provide a good meal to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Sartell; children, Lyle (Becky) of St. Stephen, Lori of St. Stephen; Kevin of Rice, Kelly of Sartell; sister and brother, Agnes Rothstein of Waite Park and Michael Lahr of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: siblings, Evelyn Asmus, Eugene Lahr, George Lahr, Lawrence Lahr, Leo Lahr, Joan Schefers, Delphine Erkens, and Kenneth Lahr.