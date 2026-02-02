August 9, 1932 – January 31, 2026

Doris A. Rodriguez, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 31, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family at Ecumen St. Benedict’s Community, St Cloud.

Doris was born on August 9, 1932, in the township of Cylon, WI to Julius and Alma (Frank) Knoll. She grew up in Deer Park, WI, where she attended and graduated from Clear Lake Union Free High School. She eventually moved to St Paul, MN, where she met John Rodriguez and raised her family. After retiring from Gillette Children’s Hospital, she moved to St. Cloud, MN.

Doris was a devoted and loving Mother, Grammie and Great Gamma. Always would have “chocolate chip cookies and ice cube kool aid cubes” available. She loved to paint pictures, needlepoint, bingo, trivia and read books. She was an avid walker; loved to be active. She was a huge fan of all Minnesota sports teams.

Doris will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and fondly remembered for her sweet nature, loving heart, and infectious laugh.

She is survived by her children, Paula (John) Lijewski, Lynda Rodriguez and Roland Rodriguez; Grandchildren Natalie, Michael, Lizzie, Roland Jr.; great granddaughter Sofia; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Orville, Lucille, Irene, Esther, and Clara.

Private burial will be planned for a later date.

A heartfelt thank you to Ecumen St. Benedict’s Community who gave their love, time and talents to care for Doris. Also, to CentraCare Hospice for assisting with care.