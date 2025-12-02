December 17, 1934 - November 30, 2025

Doris Radziej, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, November 30 at her daughter's home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 4 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 3 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Doris was born on a farm near Buckman on December 17, 1934 to Robert and Julia (Dehler) Brixius. She graduated from St. Michael's School in Buckman and St. Francis High School in Little Falls. She completed her initial teacher training and spent a year educating in Hopkins.

She married Arnold "Jack" Radziej on June 18, 1956 and together they raised 7 children. She then continued her education at St. Cloud State, graduating with a teaching degree. She taught at schools in Buckman, Our Lady of Lourdes in Little Falls and Pioneer Elementary in Pierz. Doris was a nominee for Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 1981. Doris retired from full time teaching but continued as a substitute for many years.

Doris loved volunteering. She had tutored students in her home, both during the school year and summers. She worked with America Reads Program, Hospice, and volunteered at St. Gabriel's Hospital front desk and was a 4-H leader. She taught CCD, was a sacristan, Eucharistic minister, lectured and helped count the Sunday offerings at her church. She was the "coffee lady" for funerals, former parish council member and in charge of making pies for the church bazaar for numerous years. She volunteered a "pie a month for a year" for various fundraisers. Doris was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Christian Women, St. Gabriel's Hospital Auxiliary, St. Gerard Mission group and OLOL Quilters. She spent eleven summers as a guide at the Charles A. Lindbergh House. Doris also loved to travel. She's been to all 50 states and a few other countries and journaled each trip. One of the highlights of her travels was going to Israel.

Doris is survived by her children: Mary (Earl) Fuechtmann, Randy (Laurie Tax), Patty Becker (Gary Winters), David (Kathy), Karen Anez and Jane (Keith) Kotsmith; siblings, Esther (Fred) Pelzer, Rod (Janet) Brixius, Sylvia (Don) Wurst, Daniel (Lee) Brixius; sister-in-law, Sandy Brixius; 27 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Arnold "Jack"; daughter Linda Pilarski; son-in-law Verd Anez, siblings Jeanette Ploof, Gordon Brixius and great-grandson Raymond Becker.

Memorials preferred to Mary of Lourdes Catholic School.