Doris Kinion, 86, Pierz

March 2, 1937 - November 1, 2023

Doris Marlene Kinion, 86 year old resident of Pierz, MN formerly of Buffalo, WY died Wednesday, November 1 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls, MN, from 5-7 PM. Doris's burial will be held at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, WY at a later date.

Doris Marlene Hahn was born March 2, 1937, in Midwest, Wyoming to Carl and Alice Hahn. Doris grew up in Midwest, WY where she graduated from the Midwest School System. She attended Casper Junior College for two years. She married Edward Kinion on August 5, 1956 in Edgerton Wyoming. They made their home in Casper and were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly and Karen. Doris worked at Casper Star and Casper Tribune newspaper for a few years out of college, but her most important calling in life was to be a wife and mother.

Fishing, camping and sewing were just a few of her hobbies. Doris had a strong faith and was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Buffalo, Wyoming. Doris moved to MN in 2016 to be closer to family. She will forever be remembered by her infectious smile and giving heart. May she rest easy in the loving arms of our Lord.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen (Leon) Athman; grandchildren, Justin (Angie) Athman, Jessica Scherping, Katelyn and Rebecca Athman; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Elisabeth and Kellen Athman and Bodin Scherping; her sister JoAnn Palmer of Wyoming; her brother Don Hahn of Colorado and extended family.

Doris was preceded in death by husband Edward, daughter Kimberly Kinion and brothers, Carl Jr., Nick and Jack Hahn.