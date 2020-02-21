Doris B. Bahe, 90, St. Cloud

September 25, 1929 - February 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday February 24, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Doris Bahe who died Tuesday at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Jose Chettoor, VC will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 am Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Doris was born September 25, 1929 in Bradshaw, TX to Franklin & Nora (Harrison) Abbott. She married Donald D. Bahe on November 14, 1946 in Richmond, CA, then moving to St. Cloud where they made their home, and raised seven children. Doris was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and making quilts for her family. She also enjoyed traveling , reading, crocheting and gardening. She retired from Fingerhut after 20 years of service. In retirement she volunteered at the Denver Museum of Natural History in Denver, CO. Doris was very proud of being a “Texas Girl.”

Survivors include her children, Barbara (Michael) Condon, Patricia (Robert) Friedle, Virginia (Donald) Bollig, Pamela Rodewald, Donald (Jean) Bahe Jr., David (Jane) Bahe, Michelle Bahe, and sister, Nola Mae “Peg” Abbott, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Sr., daughter, Suzanne, grandson Mark Condon, son in law, Neil Rodewald, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.