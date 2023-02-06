Doris A. Trutwin, 62, Rice

January 12, 1961 - February 3, 2023

Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Friday, February 10, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Doris A. Trutwin, age 62, of Rice who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Doris was born January 12, 1961 in Little Falls to Edward and Amelia (Schroden) Kroll. She married John Trutwin on March 4, 1993 at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. Doris grew up in Pierz and has lived in Rice since 1993. She was an Accountant for Carlson Wholesale in Sauk Rapids. Doris enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, baking, girls trips with her sisters, traveling to the casino and collecting $5.00 bills. She was a humble, intelligent, independent woman with a strong work ethic.

Doris is survived by her husband, John of Rice; children, Andy Stockinger of Foley, Lisa (Greg) Tischbirek of Foley, Jeremey (Gloria) Stockinger of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brothers, Marilyn (Brian) Anderson of Osakis, Rose (Brad) Voigt of Pelican Rapids, Roger (Judy) Kroll of Pierz, Rita (Roger) Dullinger of St. Joseph, Allan (Kristie) Kroll of Pierz; brother-in-law, Tom Leidenfrost of Pierz and two grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Kroll and sister, Joyce Leidenfrost.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Carlson Wholesale for all their support during this difficult time.