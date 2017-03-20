Doris A. Determan, 75, Cold Spring

April 6, 1941 - March 15, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Doris A. Determan, age 75, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church Narthex in Cold Spring.

Doris was born in Rockville, MN to John Sr., and Ruth (Hinton) Nieters. She married Robert Determan, May 6, 1983 in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville. Doris worked as an insurance underwriter and owned a boutique in Cold Spring. She enjoyed collectables and reading.

Survivors include her husband, Robert, siblings, Richard Nieters, Jim (Pat) Nieters, John (Clare) Nieters, Judy (Eldred) Theis; in-laws, Wally Post, and Suzanne Nieters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Irene Post, Melvin Nieters, Daniel Nieters, Jane Nieters; in-law, Ellen Nieters.