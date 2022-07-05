Doreen Josephine Kapsner, 89, Little Falls

July 4, 1932 - July 2, 2022

Doreen Josephine Kapsner, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, died Saturday, July 2 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 11 at 12:30 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 10 and from 10:30 AM until 12:00 P.M. on Monday, July 11 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Due to a flower allergen in the family: in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: The Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls, 116 8th Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or Little Falls Humane Society 200 7th Avenue NE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Doreen Josephine Girtz was born on Independence Day July 4, 1932 in Pierz, Minnesota to the late Jacob and Rose (Medek) Girtz. She graduated from St. Francis High School with the class of 1950. After graduation from high school she attended and graduated from St. Theresa's School of Nursing in Illinois in 1955. She worked for the following hospitals in the Twin Cities: St. Joseph's, St. Paul Ramsey and St. Mary's Hospital. Doreen was united in marriage to Arthur Kapsner on October 1, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple resided in the Twin Cities until moving to Little Falls in 1980. She changed her career path in 1986 and went in to real estate working for Century 21 New Horizons Realty, retiring at the age of 80. Doreen enjoyed playing bridge, 500, reading, bowling and golfing on several area leagues. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. St. Gabriel's Hospital Auxiliary and the Little Falls Rotary, Doreen was always the top salesperson for the Rotary "Rose Sale". Doreen always had as special place in heart for her beloved pet dogs over the years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul (Sandy) Kapsner of Little Falls, Pam (Bob) Menne of Palmer, AK; grandchildren, Bobby Menne and Paige Menne; great-granddaughter, Josephine James Menne; siblings, Dan (Jan) Girtz of Pierz, Gil (Joyce) Girtz of Georgia, Delrose Keyes of Arkansas, Beatrice Adams of South Carolina, Alice Kahlhamer of Pierz, Sharlet (Selinger) Lewis of Wisconsin, God children, Greg Kaski, Steve Merkling, Mark Kaski, Jim Desmond, Jim Spooner, Lisa Palmer, Jodie Roden, Mary Beth Soderquist, Alex Adams and Michelle Girtz; Art's sisters, Lu Desmond and Donna (Steve) Martin; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Rose Girtz; husband, Arthur Kapsner on June 4, 2003; brothers, Leo Girtz, Ervin Girtz, infant James Girtz, Virgil Girtz; sisters, Verna Gruber, Margaret Loidolt, Genevieve Franklin, Mildred Terhaar, Hildegarde Dudink, Josephine Kaski, Mary Jane Merkling and Mary Austin; brothers-in-laws, Art Gruber, Hubert Loidolt, Jerry Franklin, Severin Terhaar, Gerard Merkling, Dick Kaski, Eddie Merkling, John Adams, James Austin, Roman Kahlhamer, Larry Selinger and Lee Keyes; God son, Denis Kahlhamer and Art's siblings, Jerry Kapsner and Mary Ann Kapsner.