May 1, 1943 - August 6, 2025

Donald "Donnie" Boser, 82 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 6 at his home with family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp con-celebrating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, August 11 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.