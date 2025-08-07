Donald “Donnie” Boser, 82, Hillman
May 1, 1943 - August 6, 2025
Donald "Donnie" Boser, 82 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 6 at his home with family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp con-celebrating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, August 11 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.
A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home.
The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.
A full and complete notice will follow.