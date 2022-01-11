Donna Schwegel, 67, St. Cloud

June 16, 1952 - January 9, 2022

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-5 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Donna Schwegel, 67 of St. Cloud who died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud.

Donna the daughter of Victor & JoAnn (Stanley) Bennington, was born June 16, 1952 in Marshalltown, IA. She married Joseph Schwegel on March 16, 2007 in Tucson, AZ. Donna worked in customer service at Meyer Associates in St. Cloud before retiring. Donna loved her grandchildren and the Minnesota Vikings. She also enjoyed spending time crocheting and camping.

She is survived by her husband Joseph of St. Cloud, children; Kenneth James of Montezuma, IA, Kristy (Kevin) Sieling of Kalamazoo, MI, JoAnne (Todd) Thielen of Cold Spring, MN, Raymond Schwegel of St. Cloud, MN, David (Amber) Schwegel of St. Cloud, MN, and Dale (Katie) Schwegel of St. Joseph, MN. Fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. sisters and brothers; Diane (Dennis) McWilliams of California, Duane (Vicki) Hannah of Marshalltown, IA, Tom (Denise) Peck of McAllen, TX, Victor Bennington of Searsboro, IA, Barry Bennington of Searsboro, IA, Kenneth Kroener, Bend, OR, Karen Dunlap, Georgetown, TX, Marilyn Chase of Mechanicsville, IA, and step mother Margaret Kroener, Marshalltown, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Kenneth Bennington and Kevin Kroener.