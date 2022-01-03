Donna Mae Smith, 64, St. Cloud

June 28, 1957 - December 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donna Mae Smith, 64, who passed away on December 29, 2021. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday. St. Anthony’s parish prayers will be at 4PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Donna Mae was born on June 28, 1957 to Jerome and Eleanora (Olmscheid) Mohs in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Donna loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved watching John Wayne movies.

Donna Mae is survived by her children Michael (Dana) Hoffmann of St. Cloud and Melissa Szczodroski of St. Cloud, father Jerome Mohs of St. Cloud, siblings; Gerald (Shirley) Mohs of St. Cloud, Ruth Ann (Vern) Prososki of Avon and Lisa (Ralph) Braegelmann of Waite Park, grandchildren; Alyssa, Ben, Emma and Tom Hoffmann and Beth, Becca and Dylan Coulter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanora.