Donna Mae Hermanson, 89, Princeton

May 27, 1931 - November 26, 2020

Donna Mae Hermanson, age 89 of Princeton and formerly of Little Bear Lake in Itasca County, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Sterling Pointe in Princeton, MN. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Donna Mae was born May 27, 1931, in St. Cloud, the daughter of Raymond and Eleanor (Lubbesmeyer) Zeroth. She married Leonard Hermanson on October 15, 1949, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton. The couple lived in Coleraine, where Donna Mae worked at the hardware store/funeral home before starting their family. The two of them lived in Blaine, St. Francis, and Little Bear Lake, north of Grand Rapids, before moving back to Princeton in 2007. Donna Mae enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, loved to bake and do crafts, and she and Leonard put in many miles snowmobiling with family and friends. Most of all, Donna Mae cherished time spent with family.

Donna Mae is survived by her children, Robert (Terri) Hermanson and Jeannette Doyle; grandchildren, Gervea (Troy) Minks, Erik (Melissa) Hermanson, Branden (Shelly) Doyle, and Bryon Doyle; great-grandchildren, Olan and Vaughn Minks, and Emma, Kady, and Tyler Hermanson; sisters, Shirley, Joan, and Linda; brothers, Henry and LeRoy; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; brother, Eugene; and sister, Rita.

“We have loved her during life; Let us not forget her in death.” - St. Ambrose