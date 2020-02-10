Donna M. Knettel, 90, St. Cloud

November 16, 1929 - February 3, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Donna M. Knettel, 90, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Country Manor Healthcare and Retirement Center Chapel in Sartell. Donna passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Country Manor Chapel.

Donna was born on November 16, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Alice (Wurtz) Hagen. She graduated from Cathedral High School. Donna married Harold J. Knettel on November 22, 1949 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived in the St. Cloud area all of her married life and was employed as a Physical Therapist at the St. Cloud Hospital for many years. She and Harry owned and operated Harry’s Place in St. Cloud. Donna was a member of St. Michael’s Parish and past member of St. Anthony’s Parish. She was a member of the Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Donna enjoyed playing cards (500 with her friends and UNO with her great grandchildren), playing bingo, casino trips and doing ceramics. She will be remembered for her spunky personality, sense of humor, giving of memorable nicknames to Country Manor staff and love of family.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Dwight) Griffis of Fernandina Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Shellie, Hannah, Melanie, Erica, Jason, Jesse and Janelle; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Virginia “Ginnie” Meyer of Sauk Rapids, Leon (Madeline) Hagen of St. Cloud and Harold of New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry in 1993; sons, Kevin in 1990 and Steve in 2008; and seven brothers, Ser, Bob, Jim, Roger, Gary, Richard and Tom Hagen.

A heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Country Manor Garden Cottage and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care.