Donna Lorayne (Britton) Larsen, 85, St. Cloud

Donna Lorayne (Britton) Larsen, 85 year old resident of St. Cloud died Monday, July 11 at her home in St. Cloud. A Grave Side Service will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 1:00 PM at Fort Ripley Cemetery in Fort Ripley all are welcomed to attend. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date (to be determined). Sympathies and condolences may be sent to Kari Larsen @ 5819 Michael Court, St. Cloud, MN 56303.

Donna was born on September 4, 1937 in Brainerd, MN to Archie and Della (Johnson) Britton. Donna was a graduate of Little Falls High School Class of 1955.

She married her HS sweetheart, Glenn Larsen on 09-08-1955, at the First Lutheran Church of Little Falls, MN, after which she was also baptized on 03-17-1956, Ted, Polly and Glenn were her sponsors. Donna and Glenn built their home in Fort Ripley, MN on White Pine Drive, where she lived for many years. She owned a ceramic shop in Little Falls and moved it to the home property where she held classes and enjoyed her craft.

Donna had worked in banking for several years before she switched professions to Social Services in Morrison county, she worked several areas before becoming manager of their fuel assistance program, where she worked with wonderful people... Karen , Margaret, Karen, Noki, Lucy, Betty, Drew and many more. She truly loved how everyone cared. Donna retired after 20+ years from social services, and chose to work retail at Mills Fleet farm in Brainerd and later in St Cloud. She continued her 'retirement' job until 2015, when she decided to buy a home in Melrose to do her ceramics full time again.

She was an active participant in the Northern Chapter of the 2 cylinder club for 35 years. She enjoyed making decorations for the Christmas dinner and helping with registration and anything else needed.

In her free time Donna loved spoiling her grandchildren, going to lunch, reading, watching tv, and 'being lazy'.

Donna is survived by her daughter Kari Larsen St. Cloud; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Karisa and Nathan Winter, of Paynesville, their children, August Glenn, Ashlynn Josephine and Ailee Katherine, Devon Ray Johnson of Big Lake, and Michael Glenn Gibbons of St Cloud.

Donna was a loving and inspiring person to many; may she rest in peace.