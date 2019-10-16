Donna Lange, 81, St. Anna

June 14, 1938 – October 13, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Donna Lange, age 81 of St. Anna will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 18 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Burial will be in the parish emetery. Donna passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13th surrounded by her family at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation from 4-8 PM Thursday and again after 9:30 AM, Friday at the church in St. Anna. Immaculate Conception parish prayers will be at 5 PM and the Immaculate Conception Christian Women will pray the rosary at 6 PM Thursday. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Donna was born June 14th, 1938, in Albany, to Michael and Adeline (Bueckers) Atkinson. She grew up in St. Anna and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Alfred Lange, on April 18th 1959, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. The couple lived and raised their family in the St. Michael-Albertville area, where she worked in the clerical field, before moving back to St. Anna. She worked at the Holdingford School District where she was one of the 16 “Happy Huskers Powerball Winners.” Donna and Al built their dream home in Clear Lake where they lived for many years, before she moved back to her home on Two Rivers Lake. The highlight of her life was being with family, especially her two grandsons. She enjoyed trips to the casino, knitting, bowling, and playing cards. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Immaculate Conception Christian Mothers.

Donna is survived by her two children, Alfred (Shawn) Lange, Zimmerman, and Clarice (Corey) Everson, St. Michael. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Trent Lange and Henry Everson, two sisters, RoseMary Jarnot, St. Anna, and Carol Lange, Golden Valley, and sister-in-law Bernice Welters, New Hope.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Alfred, and her daughter, Therese Lange; her brothers and sisters, John, Rose Marie, Margaret, Grace, and William.

The family would like to thank Centracare Hospice and the Mother-of-Mercy Campus of Care for their gentle and loving care they gave our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.