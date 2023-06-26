Donna Jean Leeb, 92, St. Cloud

November 22, 1930 - June 23, 2023

Angels came for Mom on Friday, June 23, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donna Jean Leeb, age 92 of St. Cloud. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home in St. Cloud on Wednesday morning. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Donna Jean was born on November 22, 1930 in Faribault, MN to Rollo and Evelyn (Meyers) Taylor. She married Clarence Leeb on February 21, 1949 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Our mother loved family gatherings and enjoyed every visit from her children and grandchildren. She always had a dessert waiting for anyone who came to visit.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Jim) Karpinski of Blaine, Dale (April) of Sauk Rapids, Gina (Patrick) Kramer of St. Augusta, and Todd of St. Cloud; daughters-in-law, Roxanna Leeb of Hopkins and Wendy Leeb of Sauk Rapids; sister, Sherry Goehrs of Red Wing; sister-in-law, Ginny Taylor of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Donna Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clarence; sons, Rory and Randy; brother, Rick Taylor; and sister, Arlean Shaffer.

“We will never be the same as we were before this loss, but are ever so much better for having had something so great to lose.”