Donna (Fleischhacker) Pint, 72, Pierz

October 28, 1947 - March 2, 2020

Donna Pint, 72-year-old resident of Pierz died Monday, March 2 at the Pierz Villa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Visitation will be on Monday March 9 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, Minnesota. Visitation will continue Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Donna Marie Pint was born October 28, 1947 in Brainerd, Minnesota to the late George and Florence (Baer) Fleischhacker. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1965. Donna was united in marriage to Gerald Pint Sr. on August 3rd, 1968 at the St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias. The couple made their home in Freedhem. Donna worked for over 25 years as a nursing assistant at St. Otto's Care center in Little Falls along with raising her family and working alongside Gerald on the farm. Donna enjoyed raking hay in her sombrero and was skilled at caring for young animals. She also enjoyed spending time at the county fair and at horse auctions. Donna was a published poet and enjoyed watching movies.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, of over 50 years, Gerald Sr. of Little Falls; children, Gerald Jr. of Little Falls, Brenda (Ben) Isder of Pierz, Jessica (James) Nuttbrock of Pierz and Tracey (Alan) Brixius of Little Falls; grandchildren, Matthew Isder, Shelby, Madelyn, Samantha and Bethany Pint, Zachary and Bradly Tanner, Brooke, Megan, Alan Jr. and Wyatt Brixius and sister, Elizabeth Sever of Tempe, Az.

She is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Darlene; grandchildren, Victoria, Darlene and James Jr. Nuttbrock and brothers, Leroy, Donny and Jimmy.