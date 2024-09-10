Donna B. Henry, 99, Foley

April 3, 1925 - September 8, 2024

Donna Henry, 99, of Foley, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 8, 2024. A private family burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Donna was born in South Dakota and raised during the great depression in a family of seven. She lived in several South Dakota towns while growing up.

After graduating from high school, she taught in a one room schoolhouse and continued her education by taking several college courses. Toward the end of WWII she joined the Navy and worked as a nursing aide in New York City. After her military discharge, she completed her studies and received a BS degree in textiles/home economics at Iowa State University. Donna moved to Minneapolis and worked at Dayton’s and the telephone company. She later became the Crow Wing County Home Agent. She met Robert Henry at an agricultural function. They married and moved to the family farm near Foley.

From 1954 to 1957 Donna taught English and home economics at Foley High School. After an eight year break to raise three children, she became the school librarian at Foley Elementary School. She also completed a second BA degree at St. Cloud State University. Donna finally retired in 1984 and spent her last years close to family and friends.

Donna was an excellent seamstress, she enjoyed her flower gardens, baking, and time with family. She was member of P.E.O., and was a Master Gardener and was active in the Foley Presbyterian church. After retiring, Donna was able to travel to many parts of the world including multiple trips to Asia, Africa, Mexico, Central America, and Europe.

Donna is survived by her children Candace (Jim Rau), Carla, Kent, a brother, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, and 3 siblings.