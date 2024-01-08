Donna A. Gaebel, 91, Waite Park

August 23, 1932 - January 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, for Donna A. Gaebel, age 91, of Waite Park, who passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller and Revered Robert Harren will con-celebrate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donna was born on August 23, 1932 in Foley, Minnesota to George and Caroline (Smith) Abfalter. She married Raymond Gaebel on September 2, 1952 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She lived in Waite Park most of her life. Donna worked in food service for School District 742 for several years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Christian Women.

Donna enjoyed bingo, garage sales, camping, socializing and walking. She was very active in church activities. Donna especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, DeWayne (Cilde Kneip) of St. Cloud, Linda (Mark) Lentner of Pillager, Bonnie (Frank) D’Angelo of Brooklyn Park, Gary (Lori) of Clear Lake, Elaine (Brian) Willis of Dayton, Cheryl (Pascal) Morel of Minneapolis, Thomas (Jennie) of Sartell, Laurie (Scott) Swanson of Foley, and Michael (Kerry) of St. Augusta; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Kruchten, Gerald (Romaine) Abfalter, Ronnie Abfalter, Bruce Abfalter, Shelly (Craig) Dircks, Richard (Janet) Abfalter; sisters-in-law, Doreen Abfalter, Patricia Abfalter, Mary Jean Abfalter, Mary Abfalter; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond in 2008; son, Bryan (1962) and Timothy (2012); granddaughter, Stephanie Pontious (2007); siblings, Clarence Abfalter, John Abfalter, Lawrence Abfalter, Dolores Borash, Dale Abfalter and Mary Roberts.