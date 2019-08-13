Donald “Toby” Vogt, 71, Richmond

April 26, 1948 - August 9, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Donald “Toby” Vogt, age 71, who died Friday at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Toby was born on April 26, 1948 in Richmond, MN to John and Helen (Ressemann) Vogt. He served in the Army National Guard and Reserve for 27 years. He worked at the Cold Spring Granite Company for 25 years and then for Ramler Trucking in Albany until 2009. Toby loved woodworking, fixing automobiles, and spending time with his boys.

Survivors include his sons, Paul (LaShonda), Christopher, Steven (Angela), and Patrick; siblings, Ralph (Rita), Eileen Blasius, Alma (Teddy) Buerman, and Roger (Markell); grandchildren, Grant, Shayla, Paige, Gavin, and Brady

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin and LeRoy.