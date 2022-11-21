Donald R. Leabch, 78, Foley

July 1, 1944 - November 17, 2022

Donald R. Leabch, age 78, of Foley, passed away on November 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm, MN. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at church. Rev. Mike Kellogg will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Donald Leabch was born July 1, 1944 in St. Cloud, MN to Roy and Gertrude (Hennek) Leabch. He married Donna Roske on January 17, 1976 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm, MN. Donald loved to play cards and work puzzles. He also is a member of the Dulem Lions. He loved his family but he especially had a place in his heart for all his grandchildren. He enjoyed collecting Santa Clauses and was proud of his John Deere 4020.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of 46 years; children, Dawn (Ron) Wieling, Denise (Guy) Knutson, Daniel (Nicole) Leabch; grandchildren, Peter Knutson, Nicholas Wieling, Andrew Knutson, Kirsten Wieling, Ella Leabch, Ethan Leabch; siblings, Janice Kraemer, Jane Thell, David Leabch and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents.