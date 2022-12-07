Donald L. Sauerer, 66, Avon

September 12, 1956 - December 3, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Donald Sauerer, 66 of Avon who died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home in Avon. The Rev. Greg Miller, OSB will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon and 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the church in Avon. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home in Avon.

Donald was born September 12, 1956 in Melrose to Elmer & Dorothy (Raden) Sauerer. He married Cheryl Gill on April 17, 1982 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Together they had 2 beautiful girls, Becky and Lynn.

Donald worked as a machinist at Columbia Gear in Avon for 45 years, along with farming for his entire life on the family farm. Donald’s true love was farming and his family, especially his granddaughters who were the joy of his life. Donald was very proud and had a great passion for caring for his animals. He also enjoyed sharing his home-made cooking with his family and friends, especially his hearty soups and breads, all made from scratch, as he called this “the good stuff”.

Early in life, he learned the importance of hard work on the farm, and he continued that work ethic throughout his life. Donald was a gentle soul and full of kindness, always willing to help those in need. Lately, he found himself with extra time to work on some of the things he had not gotten to over the years. He enjoyed it when his neighbors and friends would stop by during the day to chat. He would say, “I didn’t get anything done today because I was busy shooting the breeze.”

Over the past couple of years, he enjoyed going to the lake cabin and spending the day with family. Donald spent time on the beach playing in the sand with his granddaughter, Nora, and then retired to a chair to catch a quick nap with the sun beating on his face.

He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl of Avon; daughter, Lynn (Joel) Hogendorn of St. Michael; grandchildren, Nora and Abigail; sisters, Renee Maile of Avon; Mary (Charlie) Stalberger of Holdingford; mother-in-law, Julitta Gill of St. Joseph; in-laws, Duane (Angie) Gill, Janice Mohr, Debbie (Rick) Posa, Mary Jo (Wayne) Volkers, Rhonda Gill, Lois (Byron) Birr, Charles Gill, Dale (Karen) Gill, Allen Gill.

Donald went to Heaven to be reunited with his daughter, Becky, parents, father-in-law, Eldred Gill, uncle Lawrence, brothers in laws, Randy Gill, Peter Maile, and 4 nephews.