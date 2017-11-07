Donald J. Steckling, 87, St. Cloud

March 3, 1930 - November 5, 2017

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald J. Steckling age 87 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at his home. Reverend William Meier will officiate.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Donald was born March 3, 1930 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jerome and Mildred (Clarity) Steckling. He served his country in the United States Navy. Donald married Roma B. Jurek December 26, 1949 in St. Cloud. He was a commercial masonry contractor owning Steckling Construction, Inc. in St. Cloud for many years. Donald was an NRA Patron.

Donald enjoyed flying his airplanes, yachting; he especially enjoyed the outdoors and nature.

Donald is survived by his wife, Roma, children, Jerry (Debra) of Los Angeles, California, Joe of Sauk Rapids, John (Kathy) of Gosport, Indiana, Sue (John) Hopkins of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and brother, David (Rose) of St. Cloud.