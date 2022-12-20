Donald J. Leonhardt, 65, Rice

February 23, 1957 - December 19, 2022

Donald J. Leonhardt, 65 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 19, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Services will be private.

Don was born February 23, 1957 to James and Donna (Miller) Leonhardt. He grew up in Plymouth. Don was united in marriage to Becky Humble on July 7, 2007. He was a warehouse manager at Discover Plastics for many years and recently retired and moved to Rice, MN.

Don enjoyed being outdoors, especially up north where he loved to fish and jump waves in his boat. At home he was the handyman, who liked to work on the house and always kept busy with projects. Don was one of a kind, caring, funny and thoughtful.

Don is survived by his wife, Becky of Rice; step-children, Justin Balfany, Ryan (Eve) Balfany; grandchildren, Braedon, Ben, Weiland, Keaton; mother, Donna Leonhardt; brother, Tim (Brenda) Leonhardt; sisters, Sue Kirk, Patt Trevois; mother-in-law, Marilyn Humble; many nieces and nephews; his cat and little buddy, Smokey Joe. He was preceded in death by his father, James; and father-in-law, Roger Humble.