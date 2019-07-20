Donald Harlan Strom, 78, Clear Lake

September 25, 1940 - July 18, 2019

Donald Harlan Strom (78) of Clear Lake, MN passed away peacefully at his home in his sleep with his family after a long journey Alzheimer’s. After cremation, his cremated remains will be buried at sea by the U.S Navy off shores of Hawaii.

He was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 25, 1940 the son of Donald R. and Charlotte (Engstrom) Strom. He was raised with his sister Sheryl in Richfield, MN. Donald joined the United States Navy, and served on the USS Shangri La (CVA 30), the USS Lexington (CVA 16), US Naval Station San Diego, CA, USS Platte (AO 24), US naval Hospital, San Diego, CA, USS Katmai (AE 16), US Naval Submarine Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, NRTC Chicago, IL, NAVPHL Base Coronado, CA, Overseas Tour of Vietnam, Da Nang, USS Proteus (AS 19), Guam, MI, U.S. Navy Commysto Guam, MI, Naval Post Graduate School Monterey, CA. After 24 years of service, he retired as an E8 Chief Petty Officer.

He then came home to Minnesota with his family Patricia Ann (Duncan) Strom, who he had married on August 2, 1969 in West Chicago, IL, and their daughter Sabrina Ann to live on Briggs Lake, near Clear Lake, MN. He then worked at Sherco in Becker, MN for 28 years as a supervisor and instructor. He retired for the second time in 2008.

Don loved to hunt and fish. One of his great loves were his hunting dogs. English Setters, Rambo, Jack and Jill, and Bandit, Gordon Setter Smokey. In his last years, Smokey and the Bandit gave Don so much joy along with his Ranger fishing boat.

He is survived by, his wife Patricia (50 years), daughter Sabrina (Phil).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Char, sister Sheryl, brother-in-law Paul Gallagher and mother-in-law Mary Rose.

He was loved and will be missed by his many cousins, (Stroms, Weiners, and Duncans) and his friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Brigg’s Lake in late September.