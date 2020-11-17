Donald F. Hubbard, 69, Princeton

March 29, 1951 - November 11, 2020

There will be no services for Donald F. Hubbard, age 69, of Princeton who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Don was born March 29, 1951 in Brainerd to Francis & Emma (Wilberg) Hubbard. He served his country in the United States Army and married Sandra Van Horn on October 7, 1975 in Granite Falls. Don was a Police Officer in Princeton for over 20 years, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, going for walks, and spending time with his grandchildren. Don was a very loving, caring, helpful strong man who had a great sense of humor!

Survivors include his wife, Sandi of Princeton; daughters, Ginger (Keith) Anderson of Sauk Rapids, Krystal (Gabe) Gilsrud of Princeton; grandchildren, Kendall, Felix and Bryce. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beverly Niemeyer, Harriet Hubbard, Karen Levine and brother, Dean Hubbard.