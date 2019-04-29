Donald “Donnie” Linz, 69, Richmond

June 30, 1949 – April 27, 2019

Mass of Christin Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday May 4, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Donald O. Linz, age 69, who died peacefully Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Donnie was born on June 30, 1949 in Richmond, MN to Raymond and Catherine (Rausch) Linz. He graduated from Albany High School and later served in the Army Reserve from 1967-1973. He started his career in construction, owning his own company. In the mid 70’s he partnered with his father to purchase the family farm. Donnie married Patricia Young on May 31, 1971. They met at the Kimball Ballroom and spent many of their happiest times together polka and square dancing. Donnie was a very hard worker, always willing to help his neighbors. His laugh was infectious, he was always smiling and never complained. He enjoyed hunting, hosting deer camp, fishing, playing cards, and playing softball on the over 35 league in Farming. Donnie most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Avon Legion, Farming Sportsman Club, Farming township board and Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Derrick (Lisa) and their children Allison, Rachel and Nathan, Craig (Stacy) and their children Averi and Conor, Paul (Kara) and their children Maggie and Chloee, Tresa (Troy) and their children Trent and Tadan Ringwelski, and Brandon; siblings, Harry (Yvonne), Caroline, Roger (Sue), Renee (Arnie) Dingmann, Cheryl (Chuck) Schaefer and Daryl (Elaine); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, and great-nephew Zachary Buckentine.