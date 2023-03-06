Donald “Don” V. Voller, 64, Holdingford

April 9, 1958 - March 3, 2023

 

Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Vernon Voller, age 64, of Holdingford, will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 am at Church of All Saints St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Holdingford with visitation from 9-11 AM on Thursday, March 9, also at the church. Interment at the parish cemetery.

Don was born on April 9, 1958, in Melrose to Robert and Evelyn (Stroeing) Voller. He graduated from Albany High School in 1976. Don worked at various jobs, and at Polar Tank, Opole. Don was very proud of being able to live and work around Holdingford.

Don is survived by his brothers and sisters, Gerald (Karen) Voller, Albany, James (Mary) Voller, St. Joseph, Thomas (Sandy) Voller, Long Prairie, David (JoAnn) Voller, Bertrum, Janet (Tom) Nierenhausen, St. Stephen, Bonnie Sitte, Crystal, Brian (Paula) Voller, Royalton, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Voller.

