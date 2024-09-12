Donald “Don” Klinker, 85, Little Falls

July 23, 1939 - September 11, 2024

Don Klinker died on September 11, 2024 surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 16 at 11:00 A.M. at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church in Rice.

He lived in Little Falls his whole life, a town and community he cared very much about and served both through his career as a banker and in his retirement as a city council member. He also was an active member of his church, Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice, MN.

Don especially loved his family. He is survived by his wife of sixty four years Jan; two sons, Ron and Barclay; three daughters-in-law, Julie, Mary and Robyn; nine grandchildren, Aly, Sydney, Sam, Casey, Jordan, Camryn, Madelyn, Dylan and Riley and three-great-grandchildren, Hudson, Kayden and Mabel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Herman Klinker; sister, Lavonne Williamsen and his oldest son, Kelly.