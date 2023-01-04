Donald “Don” G. Sabraski, 85, Rice

November 4, 1937 - January 2, 2023

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Donald “Don” G. Sabraski, 85 of Rice who passed away at his home on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Donald George Sabraski was born on November 4, 1937, in rural Benton County to George and Mary (Stoltz) Sabraski. He married Peggy (Margaret) Menz on July 5, 1985. Don worked as a construction carpenter for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He loved trapshooting and traveling and he lived for the water. Don was a happy man who was well-liked by others. He liked to joke around and tell stories from “the good old days”.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Rice; son, Tom (Lindy) of Rice; step-son, Mark (Michelle) Wiherski of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Shane (Katie) Sabraski and Sonja (Matt) Weisman and Chelsea Lenchuk; great-grandchildren, Mason & Braelyn Sabraski, Skyeler, Aerial & Keizer Weisman and Noah, Alivia & Adrian Lenchuk.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred.