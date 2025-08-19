June 21, 1929 - August 14, 2025

Donald E. Biskey, 96 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of the Swanville area passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Donald E. Biskey was born on June 21, 1929 in Bruce Township, Todd County, Minnesota to the late George and Lydia (Lackman) Biskey. He attended school until the 8th grade at what is now the Shattuck's Hub Supper Club. In June of 1952, Donald was united in marriage to Lola Rogge at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. He farmed all of his adult life. Donald enjoyed fishing in Canada and locally. traveling, riding motorcycles and coffee with friends at the Little Falls Burger King.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gary Biskey of Burtrum, MN, Vickie Knowles of Menagha, MN; brothers, Robert Biskey of Long Prairie and Roland Biskey of Osakia, MN; grandchildren, Kim, Derek, Nicole, Jason and Matthew; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marjorie Gustafson of Long Prairie and Harold Biskey of Swanville.