Doloris M. Posch, 91, St. Cloud

August 30, 1931 - September 19, 2022

attachment-Doloris Posch loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Doloris M. Posch, 91, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Doloris passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Cherrywood South in St. Cloud. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Doloris was born on August 30, 1931 in St. Cloud to the late Michael and Monica (Thielen) Schneider. She married Norbert M. Posch on September 9, 1961 and they resided in St. Cloud all of their married life. Doloris volunteered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and at St. Benedict’s Center Gift Shop. She was also an election judge for many years, treasurer of her bowling team and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

Doloris treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, crocheting, travelling with her sisters, listening to sports and chocolate. Her faith in God and the Blessed Mother were a constant in her everyday life.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne (John) Grossman of Hastings, Peggy (David) Waller of Lexington, MA, Barbara (Bruce) Posch-Branigan of Roseville, Bernadette (James) Crews of Lexington, VA, Mary Posch of Saukville, WI, Matthew (Lori) Posch of St. Cloud, Monica Lofgren of St. Paul, Karen Posch (Terry Strenge) of Savage; 16 grandchildren, Kathleen, Andrea, John, Ned, Emily, Margot, Tim, Charlie, John, Scott, Amanda, Michael, Mikaela, Christopher, Brandon, Soren, Frances; 12 great grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Roda and Patsy (Mark) Latzka both of St. Cloud.

Doloris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Norbert; son, Norbert “Marty”, son-in-law, Hans Lofgren; and sisters, Harriet Shaw and Anna Mae Kampa.

The family would like to thank Cherrywood Advanced Living and CentraCare Hospice for their dedicated care over the past year and a half. The staff enjoyed her stories and hearing about her family.