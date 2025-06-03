Dolores S. Laure, 64, Princeton

June 21, 1960 - June 1, 2025

attachment-Dolores Laure loading...

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dolores “Dodo”, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who left us surrounded by the love of her family. To know Dodo was to love her. Her warmth and infectious laughter left an impression on everyone she met. Whether she was dancing to her favorite country song or enjoying a margarita, she did it all with a smile.

Dodo dedicated many years of her life to working at the Second District Juvenile Court in Ogden, UT, where she built deep friendships with colleagues who became like family. After retirement, she brought that same heart and humor to her role as a school lunch lady in Zimmerman, MN-where once again, she left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Born to Julian and Rose (Olivas) Lovato on June 21, 1960, Dodo was the sixth of seven siblings. She cherished her brothers and sister deeply, and the bond they shared was one of the great blessings of her life. Her love for family only grew as she became a mother and later a grandmother-roles she treasured above all. Her grandchildren Stella, Benjamin, and Mallory were the lights of her life, and she poured her heart into every moment spent with them. Dodo shared countless adventures with her husband, Michael “Mike”, traveling and often hopping in the car for impromptu road trips to explore new towns. Together, they built a life of discovery and adventure.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Julianne (Benjamin) Millard of Victoria and Dominique “Nikki” (Mitchell) Millard of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Stella, Benjamin “Benny”, and Mallory; father, Julian Lovato of Ogden, UT; siblings, Diana Montaño (Phil) of Roy, UT, Richard Lovato of Ogden, UT, Rueben Lovato (Shirley) of Ogden, UT, Allen Lovato (Ellen) of Clearfield, UT, and Martin Lovato (Kim) of West Haven, UT; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose; brother, Julian “Mito” Lovato; and late husband, George Laure.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 from 4-7PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake, MN, followed by a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria, MN, with a luncheon at the church to follow.