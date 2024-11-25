Dolores R. Utecht, 95, Cold Spring

May 31, 1929 - November 22, 2024

attachment-DoloresUtecht loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley, MN for Dolores R. Utecht, age 95, who died at Benedictine/Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in St. Peters Cemetery in Eden Valley, MN.

The visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Dolores was born May 31, 1929, to Frank and Ceceilia (Bellmont) Jacobs. She graduated from Tech High School. Dolores married Melvin Utecht August 9, 1950, in St. Cloud, MN. They moved to Eden Valley in 1951.

Dolores worked at Eden Valley-Watkins High School and Gaspar Foods. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed crocheting, old time music, playing cards, sudoku, bingo, feeding birds, baking, watching the MN Twins and MN Vikings, reading, socializing and community involvement. She was a member of St. Theresa Mission Group.

She is survived by her children, Janice (Danny) Stueve, Dan (Colleen) Utecht, Mary (Cliff) Kemper, Cindy (Dan) Stavos; grandchildren, Joe (Val) Stueve, Karyn Stueve (Brian Semroska), Mike (Michelle) Stueve, Melanie Utecht, Tom (Missy) Kemper, Jill (Craig) Henneman, Brandon Stavos, Sarah (Karl) Jansen; great grandchildren, Kyler, Kaylen, Ben, Nick, Zach, Alex, Hallie, Brooks, Kemper, Conrad, Henry, Haylee, Harrison; sister, Evelyn Zabinski and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Utecht, Kathy Utecht; brother-in-law, David (Lana) Utecht.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; sister, Donna (Jim) Ruff; brother, Bob (Lue) Jacobs, brothers-in-law, Fred Zabinski, Bob Briggs, Ernie (Mary Kay) Utecht, Jim Utecht, Kenneth (Ione) Utecht, Walter (Marlene) Utecht, and Bob Utecht.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Benedictine Community staff for the wonderful care they gave to Dolores.