Dolores M. “Dee” Edelbrock, 82, St. Cloud

February 15, 1937 - March 9, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Peters, Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dolores M. “Dee” Edelbrock, age 82 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dee was born on February 15, 1937 in St. Cloud to Edmund and Marcella (Notsch) Martini. She married the love of her life, William F. “Bill” Edelbrock on September 7th, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

She enjoyed flower gardens, camping on the “North Shore”, spending time with her family and taking day trips with Bill. Dee always treasured the time spent with and support of her friends.

She is survived by her children; Tim Edelbrock (Jodi) Wayzata, Pat Edelbrock (Lori) Sartell, Michelle Wurzberger (Mike) Sauk Rapids, Cory Edelbrock St. Cloud, Scott Edelbrock (Dawna) St. Cloud, Lisa Edelbrock St. Cloud, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Galen Martini, OSB, and Ramona Moeller.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 2014; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Edelbrock.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care given to Dee.