February 18, 1938 - August 22, 2025

Dolores Hennum, age 87 of Princeton, MN, peacefully passed away at home on August 22, 2025. She was surrounded and loved by her family.

Dolores is survived by her children, Lynda (Terrance) Hughes, Greg (Denise) Hennum, Lori (Paul) VanKempen, Nancy Vogel (significant other, Steve Hietala), and Colleen (Tim) Becker; many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Carmen. She was preceded in death by her spouse, James; her parents, Victor and Doseline (Madia) Chiodo; her siblings, Victor, Marie, Eugene, and William; and son-in-law, Scott Weibel.

There will be a private celebration of life with immediate family only.