Dolores G. Wiechmann, 84, Watkins

February 28, 1940 - April 9, 2024

attachment-Dolores Wiechmann loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024 at Church of Our Lady Catholic Church in Manannah for Dolores G. Wiechmann, 84 who passed away on Tuesday at Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins. Rev. Jeff Horejsi will officiate and burial will be at a later date at St. Benedicts Cemetery in Avon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Dolores was born February 28, 1940 in Sauk Rapids to Leon “Leo” and Irene (Deppa) Tadych. She grew up in Sauk Rapids but lived most of her life in Litchfield. Dolores married Mienrad “Meinie’ Wiechmann on August 25, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her children, home and baking, especially her rhubarb cake. Later in life, she did some janitorial work in Grove City. Dolores was a member of Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Dolores loved polka dancing, working on crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and watching gameshow networks, her favorite was Wheel of Fortune. She loved getting photos sent to her digital frame, visiting with family and always enjoyed the small things in life. Dolores was sweet, easy going with a good sense of humor and was most proud of her family.

Dolores is survived by children; Lois Kolodjeski of Avon, Gerald (Rita) Wiechmann of Freeport, Virgil (Jamie) Wiechmann of Litchfield, Lester Wiechmann of Litchfield, Leon Wiechmann of Litchfield, Lloyd (Lisa) Wiechmann of Montgomery, and Mary (Terry) Stenzel of Litchfield; siblings, Janet (Donny) Stay of Foley, Kathleen Notch of Avon, Shirley Messer of Baxter and Colleen Tadych of Otsego; 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mienrad “Meinie” ; son-in-law, Jim Kolodjeski; grandson, Josh Bueckers and sister, Donna Danielson.