Dolores F. Phillipp, 81, Eden Valley

June 1, 1941 - September 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Dolores F. Phillipp, age 81, of Eden Valley who died Friday at Paynesville Care Center. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home Eden Valley and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Dolores was born June 1, 1941 in Luxemburg to Lawrence & Catherine (Harren) Kiffmeyer. She married James Phillipp on June 14, 1960 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Dolores farmed and lived in rural Eden Valley most of her life. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, St. Joseph and St. Mary’s Catholic Aid Society. Dolores enjoyed cards, woodworking, mowing the lawn, bingo, crocheting, crafts, quilting, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a faithful, loving, caring woman with a strong will.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Dean) Stoppelman of Litchfield, David of Watkins, Joyce (Dale) Hislop of Paynesville; Peter (Lisa) of Paynesville, Judy (Thomas) Blonigen of Paynesville; daughter-in-law, Lois (Dean) Demarais of Cold Spring; brothers and sisters, Margaret (Billy) Notsch of St. Joseph, Bernard (Joey) of Luxemburg, Jerome of St. Cloud, Sylvester of Long Island, NY, Clarence (Judy) of Sauk Rapids, Loretta (Martin) Wieneke of Marty, Sally (Ralph) Schleper of Elmdale; sisters-in-law, Rosie and Donna of Luxemburg and Elaine of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Adam, Amanda, Andrea, Andrew, Aaron, Nicole, Carter, Jodi, Grace, Rose, James, Katie, Zach, Dillon and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on February 7, 1993; daughter, Kimberly on May 1, 1982; son, Kevin on March 6, 2020; brothers, Joseph, Wendelin, Andrew, Arthur; sister, Rose Mary Hoefer and grandson, James Hislop.