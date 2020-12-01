Dolores E. Bell, 88, Cold Spring

October 5, 1932 - November 23, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Dolores E. Bell age 88, who died Monday, November 23 at Assumption Home. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a private family visitation prior to the service.

Dolores was born on October 5, 1932 in Watkins, MN to Alfred and Florentine (Vetsch) Johnston. She married John (Jack) Bell, Jr. on June 20, 1953 in Alameda, CA. A homemaker for many years, Dolores also worked as a bookkeeper for the Wenner Company and the Rocori School District.

Dolores was a member of St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Christian Women and Cold Spring Lions Club and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, board games, traveling, water aerobics and walking.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Jo Ann), Mike (Kathy), Dan, Vicki (Mark) Jungels, Gary (Char), Sue (Scott) Massmann; in-laws, Dottie Johnston, Rudy Lorenz, Barb (Elmer) Walz, Dolly (Don) Smith, Julie (Bob) Manuel, Paul Bell; grandchildren, John, Amy, Lizzie, Alicia, Amanda, Jackie, Matt, Chad, Leah, Andrew, Gabe, Rachel, Dani, Julia, Jack, Will; great-grandchildren, Lily, CeCe, Henry and Grace.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack (2017); her parents; daughter-in-law, Deb Bell; brothers, Clarence, Amby, Bill, Francis, Clem, Gerald, Virgil, Joe, Bob; sisters, Leona, Cecelia, Vera, Rosie; and many in-laws.