Dolores Ann (Dorie) Hatlestad, 84, St. Cloud

January 1, 1935 - March 11, 2019

Dolores Ann (Dorie) Hatlestad, age 84, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with COPD on March 11th, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Friends and family may call after 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Good Shepherd Nursing Home Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Dorie was born January 1, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN to Raphael and Marguerite (Smith) Hanlon. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis Central High School and then also Estelle Compton Modeling and Career School. On July 22, 1961, Dorie married the love of her life, Darrell Hatlestad. This union was blessed with four children, two sons and two daughters. In 1965, Darrell and Dorie moved to St. Cloud, MN where they raised their family. In addition to being a loving and supportive mother and spouse, Dorie worked for S.J. Groves Construction Company (Accountant), Estelle Compton Modeling Agency (Model and Instructor) and Discovery Elementary School (Paraprofessional). Dorie was a strong and devoted Catholic, and was very proud of her Irish heritage. She loved crossword puzzles, reading, and board games. She also enjoyed cooking, finding new recipes, and creating delicious home cooked meals for her family and friends. Dorie loved to watch comedies, especially Carol Burnett and Friends, enjoyed her daytime soap operas, and was an avid movie fan.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Hatlestad, of St. Cloud; sons and daughters, Kevin (Ann) Hatlestad of Excelsior, Jamie (Erin) Hatlestad of Sauk Rapids, Kim (Karl) Eiden of Monticello, and Jenny (Rolando) Reyes of Bloomington. Ten grandchildren who brought her great joy; Katie and Hannah Hatlestad, Logan, Lauren and Isabella Hatlestad, Jenna, Nicholas and Allison Eiden, and Rayna and Dylan Reyes; brother, Gary Hanlon, St. Cloud. Dorie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Tom and John Hanlon and sister Marge Maloney.