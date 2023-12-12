Do You Know Anyone Like This at Your Minnesota Workplace?

We are coming to the end of the year when people may or may not make some new year's resolutions. There are some that come to mind, like the usual "new year, new you" like hitting the gym or eating more healthy. There are also the ones where people trying to give up some sort of bad habit that they may have. How about something different - do something better than you are.

Like - being a great co-worker. There are some offenders out there, who are not great when it comes to the break room. And I have worked at some crazy places where some very nasty things happen from time to time. It's like - do you do this at home? No? Then probably don't do that thing at work either.

What annoys you the most about your co-workers?

The first thing that comes to mind for me is when other people eat my food that I've left in the fridge. Like, they may not know who's food it is, but they should know that it certainly isn't theirs, right?

Don't eat it! That should just be a rule!

The other thing is when you cook something in the microwave, it explodes, or you didn't cover it, and now there's a mess. Now, you know that you did that. You can see it when you take your food out of there. You just decided not to clean it, and it's someone else's responsibility. NO! It's your problem. Clean it out!

So those are my two big pet peeves. That didn't even crack the top 10. Well, I guess "leave a mess in the kitchen" is the 3rd on the list, that might qualify.

Here are the biggest offenders:

What's the thing that annoys you the most at work?

